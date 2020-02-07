Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to tie the knot on May 29, 2020, at The Chapel Royal, St James' Palace with a private reception to follow at Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the wedding date in a press release that said Queen Elizabeth II gave Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Mozzi, permission to hold the ceremony at St. James' Palace.

"Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace," reads the statement from the release.

"The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace," the press release continued

The Chapel Royal is a common venue for many royal weddings and christenings in the past. It is where Prince George was baptised on Oct. 23, 2013. Queen Victoria's wedding to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on Feb. 10, 1840, was also held in the chapel.

The then-Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, later known as King George V and Queen Mary, also had their wedding in the Chapel.

Outside of the ceremonies attended by the British royal family, the Chapel Royal also caters to the praying community where it holds regular services.

Instead of receiving gifts on their wedding, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi have asked well-wishers to support and find out more about the work of http://www.big-change.org and http://www.cricketbuildshope.org.

Details of the wedding comes eight months after they got engaged in September 2019, during a vacation in Italy. The confirmation of the date and venue follows several reports that they will have an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

The decision was supposedly made in the wake of her father, Prince Andrew's sex scandal, brought by his alleged involvement with the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York has since denied his association with the criminal and has reportedly refused to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

The confirmation of the wedding date and venue for Princess Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials also come following the media sensation brought by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Canada, but the duke could reunite with the family for his cousin's wedding.