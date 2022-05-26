Princess Charlene of Monaco on Tuesday spoke up against rumours of divorce from Prince Albert in her first interview since her return to the country in March, following a four-month stay at a Swiss medical facility.

The former Olympic swimmer was at the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her daughter Princess Gabriella, 7, when she shut down speculations that her marriage is on the rocks. She told local media that her treatment had nothing to do with her relationship with her husband. She directly responded to claims that she had bought a house outside Geneva where she reportedly will stay once she leaves Monaco.

"You want to talk about rumors of divorce or my new home in Switzerland? I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship," she said as quoted by People.

Princess Charlene continued, "Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

The 44-year-old then praised Prince Albert for being patient and understanding despite having to constantly deny "malicious" rumours about their marriage. She called him her "protector" and shared that they had "discussed these malicious articles together and he did everything to protect" her and their children.

In the same interview, Princess Charlene also opened up about her health. She shared that she immediately focused her energy on her children, her husband, and her health upon her return to the Principality because they are her priority.

However, she admitted that her "state of health is still fragile" and so she does "not want to go too fast." She confessed, "The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

Princess Charlene also extended her gratitude for the support she has received from the people of Monaco since her return. She also shared that she "received so many positive and warm messages" while she was away on medical treatment. Now she is "very happy to be back home in Monaco" with Prince Albert and their two children, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.