Princess Charlene of Monaco looked stunning in a formal sequinned gown at the 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday. She attended the gala event alongside her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco. The star-studded charity gala was organised by the Monegasque royals.

Prince Albert II of Monaco was dressed for the black tie event in a crisp white shirt along with black suit and matching trousers. The 62-year-old royal wore a matching bow tie and facemask.

His wife Princess Charlene, 42, looking beautiful in a glittering sequined gown by Jenny Packham. The designer is a hot favourite of British royal Kate Middleton. Charlene's shimmering 'Silvie' gown boasted a plunging neckline, silver sequin detailing and a cinched-waist that showcased her svelte frame. It featured wide, elegant flared sleeves.

The mother-of-two accessorised with adiamond open choker from Repossi, matching earrings and bracelet. She wore a silver facemask. Charlene kept her short locks straight and added a pop of red to her lips. And according to The Royal Couturier, the royal enlisted the help of her go-to glam squad - hairdresser Stephane Madinier and makeup artist Pablo Ardizzone.

The 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health aims to highlight the idea that the future is dependent on healthy ecosystems. Hosted by the Prince's foundation, it has gathered talents, philanthropists, decision makers and scientists to discuss the challenges the environment faces.

The event witnesses the auction and sale of collectables, memorabilia and fine art from some of the most high-profile artists across the globe. Proceeds from the auction is used to help the Foundation's initiatives, which includes the development of marine protected areas, protection of threatened marine species, the mitigation of the impact of climate change and acidification on the ocean, as well as the fight against plastic pollution.

The charity gala included stars of the likes of Helen Mirren, Kate Beckinsale, Rebel Wilson, Sting, Johnny Depp, Sienna Miller, and many others. All the stars in attendance donned their masks to pose together at the gala.