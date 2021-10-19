Princess Charlene of Monaco continues to worry fans over her health and her recent photo only added to the concern since it showed her looking frail.

The royal has been recuperating in South Africa after she went through several procedures to treat an ENT infection. Her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, had assured the public that she is doing better and that she will return home very soon.

But the picture the princess shared on her Instagram on Monday had fans worried that she has not fully healed yet. The former Olympian posted a photo of herself from a meeting with Misuzulu Zulu, the current head of the Zulus, on Oct. 5. The royal shared the photo as a video with background music and captioned it, "Thank you for your kindness and support. Bayede Nkosi (heart emoji)."

The mother-of-two wore a cardigan and a beaded cross necklace and had her hands folded together on the front. Her appearance in the picture sparked concern with fans commenting on how weak she looked. One wrote, "Get well soon, you look so frail, take care, hope you get back to Monaco to your lovely family."

Another commented, "Too bad to see her so weak. God bless you!" and one more chimed in, "It's good to see you looking so beautiful - but build up your strength."

"She looks sad again, again, tired look!!! Quick recovery Charlene!" one royal watcher wrote.

The royal has remained in South Africa since mid-May after she developed an ENT infection that needed medical care. She had a successful final operation earlier this month although there is no update yet on when she will reunite with Prince Albert and their children in Monaco. The prince is hoping to see her back home very soon with claims that her doctor may allow her to travel near the end of October.

Princess Charlene admitted in an interview earlier this month that she misses her children, twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, "terribly" and "cannot wait to get home" to them. She also denied rumours of marital problems with Prince Albert and explained she went to South Africa to oversee her foundation but her ENT infection "grounded" her. She remained optimistic and assured everyone that she is "feeling much stronger."