Princess Charlene underwent another surgery last week Friday as part of her continued medical treatment for her ENT infection.

A palace spokesperson confirmed with People that the 43-year old had her "final procedure" under general anesthesia. The operation is in preparation for her imminent return to Monaco. She is expected to reunite with her family- husband Prince Albert of Monaco, and six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella later this month.

Ahead of last week's surgery, she took to Instagram to update fans of her health. She shared a photo of herself smiling but looking a bit frail.

The princess has undergone several operations since she contracted the infection during a visit to her home country South Africa in May. She underwent a four-hour surgery in August and was on the road to recovery when she had to be rushed to the hospital again on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert of Monaco had opened up about his wife's illness in a recent interview. He said there have been delays in the royal's return because of complications brought by her infection. Although he assured everyone that she is doing "better" and also shared his hope to see her "back very soon."

The couple's last public outing in Monaco was in January and they had to spend their 10-year wedding anniversary in July apart. They briefly reunited when he took their children to visit her in South Africa in August.

Princess Charlene's absence had prompted rumours of impending divorce and other marital problems, which the prince had called appalling. He said his wife did not leave in a hurry and was only supposed to stay in South Africa for a few weeks to check on her foundation and spend time with her own family.

In the months since her absence, Princess Charlene missed out on several public engagements with her husband. Prince Albert instead made appearances with his sister Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and was also seen with longtime friend, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, in a couple of events. But the couple and other sources close to the royals denied any speculations of marital issues.