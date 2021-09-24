A new dramatic trailer of the film "Spencer" features Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana asking if the British royals will kill her.

The movie is set over a fictional weekend in 1991 when the Princess of Wales supposedly joined the rest of the British royal family for their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham estate. It is allegedly when she finally takes the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Its initial trailer featured Diana attending one dinner after another while struggling with her emotions, but the second one has given more insight into how Stewart has adapted into the role of the late royal.

The 31-year-old actress asks in the trailer as Diana, "Will they kill me, do you think?"

The two-minute trailer also portrays Diana having a complicated relationship with her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, as they share awkward glances. It starts with the British monarch arriving with her corgis and asking an aide, "Is she here yet?" before adding, "Then she is late." Diana is then shown to be driving, following which the aide replies, "Yes. She is late."

The next scene shows Diana arriving at the castle and being greeted by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after which she goes to her room and assures herself looking in the mirror, "It's three days, that's it."

Another scene shows a young William asking his mother, "Mummy what happened to make you so sad?" while she tries to hide her tears. The next scene shows her catching a glimpse of Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now the wife of Prince Charles.

The trailer shows Diana being told, "They can't change, you have to change." She is also told that she should be able to do things she hates, and after she questions the suggestion, she is told, "there has to be two of you. It's the real one and the one they take pictures of."

Towards the end, she asks the chilling question about whether the family would kill her.

The movie, directed by Pablo Larraín, is set for release on November 5.