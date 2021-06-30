Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle would have clashed because they both have strong personalities.

The Majesty magazine editor shared her thoughts on how the Princess of Wales would have gotten along with her daughters-in-law. She said the royal would have found Kate Middleton an ideal match for Prince William because they support each other, and she does not overpower her husband.

"I think she would love Kate because she could see she was exactly what William needed – someone strong but who wouldn't overpower him," Seward told The Sun.

Katie Nicholl, author of "Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love," agreed and suggested that Princess Diana "would have been thrilled that William found the perfect match in Kate." However, she doubted the same goes for Meghan Markle.

"But it's hard to know what she would have made of Meghan. She would have loved the fact that Harry married a bi-racial, divorced Hollywood actress," she explained adding, "This was Harry shaking things up, whether that was or wasn't what he set out to do."

However, Nicholl claimed Princess Diana would have "had reservations" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quitting royal life. She would probably not have agreed to them doing an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey about the royal family.

Read more Celebrity agent claims Prince Harry trying to 'keep up' with 'impressive' Meghan Markle

"Diana dropped [a royal bomb] on Charles by suggesting he wouldn't have been a suitable king, but she would never have dared to criticise the Queen. Harry and Meghan haven't been as clever as she was," Nicholl explained.

Seward chimed in and claimed that Princess Diana would have clashed with Meghan Markle because they both share strong personalities. She thought the late royal "would find Meghan difficult because she is such a strong character." The expert said she "could see clashes there" because she cannot see the Duchess of Sussex "standing back and taking advice" from her mother-in-law.

Nicholl and Seward's commentary on the duchess' personality comes after celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit called her "incredibly impressive." He finds her to be "a hugely astute woman, very bright." He claimed that Prince Harry took up two new jobs in America so he can stay relevant and "keep up with his wife."