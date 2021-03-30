Prince Harry landing two new corporate jobs in the U.S. is said to be a strategy so he can find his own identity opposite his "incredibly impressive" wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly does not need celebrity status because being a member of the British Royal Family already grants him that. But what he needs is to stay relevant as he settles in his new life in America with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit, what Prince Harry needs to do is "find his own name and identity." Doing so may be tough given he is married to Meghan Markle, whom he finds to be a very impressive woman.

"I've met Meghan on a number of occasions and she is a hugely astute woman, very bright, incredibly impressive," Shalit told The Telegraph as he noted that these two jobs the duke have is a good "start" for him to "keep up with his wife."

"He doesn't need celebrity. When you're Royal, you're the biggest celebrity in the world. But what this does is allow Harry to have relevance," he added.

Aside from her acting credits, the former "Suits" star is said to be more employable than her husband, at least on paper. Meghan Markle is also a Northwestern University graduate and does not have complicated visa and tax arrangements.

Whereas, Prince Harry is allowed to work in America using a diplomat visa, which is given to those with "special talents" or "extraordinary ability." He may have acquired the iO-1 visa as the founder of the Invictus Games.

Likewise, his and the Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey may have qualified him after it earned millions for the TV industry. Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Australian actor Hugh Jackman both have the diplomat visa which is only good for three years.

We are honored to welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer.



Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide. https://t.co/MCAIADrdfc pic.twitter.com/kPL7jTZOGX — BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 23, 2021

Prince Harry is the new chief impact officer at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp Inc., a mental health service that is said to be worth $1.73 billion. The Duke of Sussex is also one of the 15 members of the Commission on Information Disorder over at Aspen Institute that tackles the spread of fake news. As for his work with Meghan Markle, they both launched their nonprofit organisation Archewell Foundation and partnered with Spotify for their Archewell Audio podcast.