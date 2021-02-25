Comparisons are often drawn between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle due to their similar struggles with the press, but a close friend of the late royal believes that she wouldn't have approved of the former American actress.

Fashion designer Roberto Devorik, who was a part of Princess Diana's inner circle, claims that she wouldn't have gotten along with her younger daughter-in-law "in any way." Devorik also believes that the Princess of Wales wouldn't have approved of her son's decision to quit as a senior member of the British royal family, because she wanted him to help shape a "modern monarchy."

"I think Meghan is the boss... Harry is a boy who suffered a lot and believes that Meghan has the legacy of Diana. But he is very confused," Devorik told Hola! magazine, as reported by Mail Online.

The businessman, who was behind many of Diana's fashion choices, added that she had told him "many times" that she "wanted her children to be princes of a "modern Crown" and would have been "furious" with Prince Harry over "Megxit."

Devorik also said that Queen Elizabeth II has taken the "logical" decision by stripping her "favourite grandson" of his remaining royal patronages as she had to put "Crown first" and what Harry did to it was "unforgivable."

"You cannot exile yourself and collect money from Netflix or Disney and also want to continue collecting from the State for your performances for the Crown. You cannot live in a mansion in Montecito, California, and sign millionaire commercial contracts , and also want to receive money from the public coffers or continue to represent the Crown.," he explained.

In another conversation with the outlet, Devorik said that he along with many of Diana's friends already had an intuition that it "could end like this." About Diana's reaction to the recent developments in her son's life, he said: "I cannot put words in her mouth, because sadly she is no longer here among us. But I do think Diana would be very upset about all this. She wanted her children to be royal, she wanted William to be king of England, and she wanted Harry to be his brother's great support."

"Many do not know it, but Diana was a very disciplined woman and she always fulfilled her duties and, knowing her, I know that she would not be happy with the idea that one of her children would put aside part of his obligations," Devorik added.