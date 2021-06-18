It may be a while before members of the Royal Family can meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana. But when that happens, Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, is definitely among those who would want to see the baby girl.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC Radio, the 57-year-old journalist admitted that he is "looking forward" to meeting his niece. He said it brings him such joy to meet a new member of the family.

"I am of an age where I now have 10 great-nephews and great-nieces, but everyone genuinely is a joy. So I genuinely can say yes, I very much look forward to that," he said.

The 9th Earl Spencer, DL, born Charles Edward Maurice Spencer, also discussed the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. He refused to entertain questions on whether Meghan Markle will fly with Prince Harry to the U.K. for the event. When asked to confirm reports that the Duke of Sussex will be traveling alone, he replied, "You know, I just don't get involved in this. I hope you respect me."

Earl Spencer is not the only one who voiced his excitement to meet Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Kate Middleton spoke about her niece during a visit to a school in Cornwall with United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the G7 Summit. She said she has not FaceTimed with the baby girl and her parents, who are in Santa Barbara, California. But she is very much looking forward to meeting her and hopes that it happens "soon."

"I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon," she said.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first introduced their daughter to Queen Elizabeth II the moment they got home from the hospital. They were excited for the 95-year old to see her 11th great-grandchild so they did a Zoom call so the monarch can see the newborn. But a place source claimed this never happened and that none of the members of the Royal Family have seen Lilibet yet.