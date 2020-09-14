Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer is seemingly overjoyed after getting engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Greg Mallett, earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett recalled their romantic proposal story, with the British nobility calling it the most romantic day of her life.

Amelia, who has been dating the real estate agent since their teenage years, said about the engagement: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life. He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

French-born Greg, who is also the nephew of the former South African national rugby coach, Nick Mallett, popped the question to Amelia at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa. He started the day by treating Amelia with a romantic lunch and then spent some time by the pool with her before taking her back to their room where he had arranged for rose petals and champagne to be set up.

Recalling the elaborately-planned proposal that took place on July 22, the 30-year-old said: "I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size. In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

Amelia said that the surprise engagement by Greg whom she first met when they were both studying at the University of Cape Town brought her to happy tears before she came out with a yes. The renowned wedding planner said: "I burst out crying. I was in shock, I said: 'Yes, yes, yes!' and gave him a hug and a kiss. I'm used to Greg being very romantic but I really had no idea."

Describing her oval diamond ring as perfection, the 28-year-old said: "I never told Greg what kind of ring I wanted, I just knew the ring he gave me would be perfect and he somehow designed the ring of my dreams."

During the interview, Amelia also spoke about her aunt, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident when Amelia was only five. She said: "I feel that I have quite a compassionate nature and I hope that's something I inherited from her. "Diana was an incredible icon and I know she touched a lot of people's hearts and lives."

Amelia is daughter of former model Victoria Aitken and Charles, 9th Earl Spencer who is also the younger brother of Princess Diana. Charles had relocated his family to Cape Town in 1995 where he raised them away from the media spotlight.

Amelia has one elder sister Lady Kitty, a twin sister Lady Eliza, and a younger brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

The four siblings are also first cousins to Prince William and Prince Harry. The three sisters were in attendance at William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, but Amelia had skipped Harry's nuptials with Meghan Markle in 2018.

Amelia is not the only Spencer sister who is currently engaged and planning for a wedding. Lady Kitty Spencer is set to marry her millionaire fiancé Michael Lewis next year, with whom she got engaged before Christmas last year. The 29-year-old supermodel will reportedly convert to Judaism to tie the knot with the fashion tycoon, who is 32 years her senior at the age of 61.