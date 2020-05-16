Princess Eleonore of Belgium returned to school in Brussels on Friday.As lockdown measures begin to ease across Europe, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest daughter went to school. The 12-year-old Belgian royal studies at St John Berchmans College, a public school in Brussels.

The Belgian Royal Palace took to Instagram and shared pictures of the young princess heading to school. However, Princess Eleonore was not alone on her school run. Her father, King Philippe, 60, went to drop his daughter to school. The Belgian royal waited near the gate of his daughter's school as she joined her classmates. Philippe was seen wearing a face mask on the occasion.

"Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students," the picture was captioned.

Queen Mathilde carried out some coronavirus relief work along with her youngest daughter Eleonore. The royal mother-daughter duo visited Kamiano, a restaurant for the homeless in Brussels on Thursday and handed out food bags. In March the queen along with her son Prince Emmanuel, 14, and daughter delivered flowers and homemade cakes to a nursing home in Brussels.

The king and queen have been carrying out their royal duties remotely from their official residence the Castle of Laeken, in Brussels. Philippe married Mathilde in December 1999 and became monarch in 2013, following his father Albert II's abdication. Philippe and Mathilde are also parents to Princess Elisabeth, 18, and Prince Gabriel, 16.

Their eldest daughter, Elisabeth, who has been studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, returned to Belgium in March before lockdown measures were put in place.

Belgium has begun to to relax some of its lockdown measures this week like the partial reopening of schools. From Monday onwards, museums and zoos will also be allowed to admit visitors again. Besides, hairdressers and beauty salons will also start working.