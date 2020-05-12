As per the new lockdown plans of the UK government, Princess Charlotte might be resuming school before her elder brother Prince George. The Prince and Princess of Cambridge have so far been homes-schooled as they continue to stay in isolation with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

According to Daily Star, the five-year-old princess might be re-joining the school in the coming weeks after the UK government announced that the primary schools could reopen from Monday, June 1. As per the report, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that the primary school students in Reception Year 1 and Year 6 can return to school starting June this includes Princess Charlotte who joined St. Thomas' school in Battersea in September 2019, the same school her brother Prince George joined in 2017.

She is predicted to be the first one to go back to school among the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children as she is still in Reception. George is in Year Two and there is no announcement yet about when will the other classes resume its function.

In addition, the government plans to get secondary school children back to school before the summer holidays as the UK government intends to lift the lockdown in a phased manner.

Talking on a Zoom call with Second World War veterans marking the VE Day celebrations, Kate Middleton revealed what her children are learning at the school currently. Speaking to the veterans, she said that the children have been tasked with a fun challenge where they must learn the lyrics to the song "We'll Meet Again" and she is certainly enjoying it.

"The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day," the duchess as per the video posted on Cambridge family's official Instagram account Kensington Royal.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old George has begun receiving history lessons. "George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well," Kate said.

Prince William and his family-of-five have been residing in their Norfolk residence since the beginning of the lockdown abiding by the government advisory. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have decamped at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Duchess Camila are staying at their Birkhall home.