The Royal Court of Sweden celebrated Princess Estelle's birthday on Sunday by releasing a new official portrait.

Princess Estelle of Sweden, the eldest child and only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel and the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, turned eight on Sunday. To mark the occasion, a new portrait of the young royal was uploaded on the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account.

In the portrait, the eight-year-old is seen flashing a close-lipped smile directly at the camera, dressed in a stunning off-white high-necked dress with a blue floral pattern. The portrait taken by photographer Londa Broström shows her golden locks tucked behind one ear in a neat braid tied by a nude band.

The pictures' caption read: "I dag fyller Prinsessan Estelle 8 år!" which translates to: "Today, Princess Estelle turns 8!"

Estelle, the Duchess of Östergötland, is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, after her mother, Princess Victoria. She has a younger brother- Prince Oscar, three, who is featured in another portrait released on her birthday. In the picture, the royal siblings are seen sitting side by side on the floor at the Haga Palace in Stockholm, laughing together. Oscar who will celebrate his fourth birthday next month was sporting a grey jumper over a white shirt and cream chinos for the portrait.

Apart from the royal portrait, the future queen celebrated her birthday with her mother as they paid a visit to the Stockholm Cathedral, with a "purpose to let Princess Estelle get acquainted with the church organ."

Estelle is the first female in Swedish history to be born with a right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as the change to the Act of Succession took place after the birth of her mother, the current heir apparent to the throne.

Estelle is also the first person in Swedish royal history to be born of a female heir apparent. She was born in 2012 at Karolinska University Hospital, and her birth was greeted with 21-gun salutes, reports Royal Central.