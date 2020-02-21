Princess Leonore Lilian Maria of Sweden, daughter of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, celebrated her sixth birthday on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, Princess Leonore's mother, Princess Madeleine, released a new photo of the young royal on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to our sunshine! You make us smile everyday!!" Madeleine wrote alongside an adorable picture of Leonore. In the photograph, Leonore is standing by the water, wearing a white frock with pink pineapple designs and a statement headband.

Leonore is the eldest child and elder daughter of Madeleine and Chris O'Neill. She has two younger siblings: Prince Nicolas, four, and Princess Adrienne, one. Holding the title of the Duchess of Gotland, Leonore is eighth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne. At the time of her birth, she was fifth in line.

She is also the second grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, after Princess Estelle, who is the elder child and only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel and is second in the line of succession to the throne.

Princess Leonore was styled Royal Highness until October last year when her grandfather, Carl XVI Gustaf, removed the Royal Highness status and position in the royal house from his grandchildren through his son, Prince Carl Philip, and daughter, Princess Madeleine. Leonore's cousins, Estelle and Oscar, retain their title as Royal Highnesses, as the children of Victoria- the future queen, reports People.

Madeleine's three children, and Carl Philip's two sons with Princess Sofia- Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two — will retain their titles of prince and princess. However, these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

At the time of the decision, Madeleine took to Instagram to show her support and wrote alongside a picture of her three children: "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Born in New York City's Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2014, Leonore holds dual American and Swedish citizenship. Madeleine and her American husband relocated to Florida with their three children in fall 2018.