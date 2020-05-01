Princess Estelle of Sweden, daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, has become the owner of a new puppy.

Princess Estelle, who is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, was recently spotted on a walk with her new pet, reports Svensk Damtidning, a Swedish women's magazine. For the walk at Haga Park on Saturday, the eight-year-old princess was accompanied by her mother Princess Victoria, father Prince Daniel, and brother Prince Oscar.

The crown princess carried the young poodle inside her beige windbreaker jacket, as the family enjoyed a walk with their new member, a small poodle with curly fur. An eyewitness told the outlet: "It was so cute, Princess Estelle seemed so happy about the puppy and she ran to Victoria several times and patted it."

According to a report in Royal Central, Estelle is so fond of animals that she said she would rather have a hamster when her mother Victoria asked if she would like a sibling.

Apart from the crown princess couple, the rest of the members of the Swedish royal family are also proud dog owners. Victoria's younger siblings Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Madeleine, as well as their parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, all have dogs at their residences.

While Carl Phillip and his wife Princess Sofia have a dog named Siri at their Stockholm home Villa Solbacken, Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill recently welcomed a puppy named Teddy to their home in Florida. Carl Gustaf and Silvia have two pooches called Brandy and Bingo.

The monarch couple was recently seen enjoying a walk with one of their pet dog at their summer residence Stenhammar Palace in Sodermanland, in a picture that was shared by the Swedish royal court on Instagram to mark King Carl Gustaf's 74th birthday.

It also made an appearance when the king was surprised by Flen World Orchestra, who, at the queen's initiative, came at the palace to sing for the king on his birthday on Thursday. The dog moved among the singers as they played for the king who stood with wife Silvia at the palace steps.