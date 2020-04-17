Princess Sofia of Sweden has become the first royal across the world to join the frontline to battle coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Sofia has started working as a healthcare assistant after taking a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member, to help fight against the COVID-19 illness.

Sophiahemmet University is training up to 80 people a week to help reduce the pressure on doctors and other healthcare workers in the country since the outbreak of the virus. Director of the Information and Press Department at the Royal Court, Margaretha Thorgren, said the princess wanted to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at a time when resources are stretched.

With this, the 35-year-old who is married to Prince Carl Phillip, will be able to assist the healthcare work and battle the pandemic on the frontline. Pictures of the royal released by Swedish royal court showed her in a blue and white scrub posing with other staff members at the Sophiahemmet hospital, who all kept a safe distance from each other, reports Mail Online.

A picture of her scrub printed with her name was shared on her and Prince Carl Phillip's official Instagram account on Wednesday with the caption: "Last week, I went through a medical education with a major in healthcare at @sophiahemmet."

Explaining her responsibilities as a healthcare staff, the mother-of-two wrote: "Within the framework of the "emergency response", I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units together with other newly trained colleagues. I support the care staff with various tasks, including taking care of patients and cleaning."

Praising the work being done by Sophiahemmet hospital, of which she is a patron, the former model wrote: "The Sophiahemmet has made available its resources to the Stockholm region. About 40 employees are lent to work in intensive care at emergency hospitals. In addition, Sophiahemmet relieves emergency hospitals by supporting surgery primarily in cancer. To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding. Thanks!"

Meanwhile, her husband Carl Phillip also took a break from their work from home routine to pay a working visit to the Defense Forces headquarters last week, to take part in the Defense Force's analysis and assessment of the COVID-19 crisis.

"To the greatest extent possible, I, like many others, work from home. Unfortunately, this visit could not be done by phone or virtually. However, I am glad that it was still possible - of course, based on current recommendations," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him in camouflage uniform.

Sweden has over 12,000 registered positive cases of the virus, with more than 1300 deaths. The government has been repeatedly criticised for its decision to not impose a lockdown in the nation, like other affected countries.