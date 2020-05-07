Amaia Kids, one of London's leading children's fashion brands, has been making reusable cotton face masks for kids amid coronavirus pandemic to support the National Health Service. Princess Eugenie of York, who had hired the label to design the outfits of little bridesmaids and pageboys at her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, has requested her followers to support Amaia Kids in their cause.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday evening, Princess Eugenie shared a picture of some masks that Amaia Kids has manufactured and wrote: "The wonderful @amaiakids who made the little outfits for my bridesmaids and pageboys are making and donating children's masks. Please get in touch with them if you are in need of some at hospitals, charities, schools etc."

"Thank you @amaiakids," the 30-year-old wrote in the next post which had a picture of a red, white, and blue floral mask.

The brand managed by designer Amaia Arrieta went on to repost the British royal's Instagram story and revealed that for every "piece de resistance" mask that is sold, it will be making two free masks for charities and hospitals.

The face masks customised for children are designed with bright colours and floral patterns, white elastic straps to hold them, and subtle logo tags in the corner. They also come with five filter refills for "extra security and longer mask duration." The masks, which are available in the same pattern for adults as well, are priced between £12 to £15 on Amaia's website.

"As it seems that it will become part of our everyday look soon enough, we have decided to make it in style. Take a look, there are even matching ones for mums. Double 100% cotton layer and an extra layer of a 50gr TNT filter included," Amaia Kids wrote on its Instagram story.

Amaia Kids, who has its flagship store in Chelsea Green, is also favoured by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, whose three children are often seen in the label's outfits.

Amaia Arrieta opened up about Kate's first visit to the store in a previous conversation with Hello and revealed: "The first time Kate came into the shop she was with her mother, it was quite funny because she said, 'I've just had a baby and I'm a little lost. Would you be able to help me?' Of course we knew who she was! It surprised us to see how normal and natural she was. "