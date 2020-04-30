Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, shared a picture from the royal couple's wedding day on its Instagram account on Wednesday to mark their ninth wedding anniversary. Among thousands of adorable reactions from their fans, William and Kate received a sweet comment from their royal relative, Princess Eugenie.

"Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" the Kensington Royal Instagram account captioned the picture clicked at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Eugenie of York, cousin to Prince William and sister-in-law to Kate Middleton, was left awestruck with the lovely couple's picture from their special day and replied with a heart-eye emoji. Though not seen in the shot, Eugenie along with older sister Princess Beatrice was in attendance at the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal wedding.

The photograph in question was clicked when the newlyweds stood in the doorway of Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, shortly after exchanging vows at a televised royal ceremony. William's brother Prince Harry, who was the best man, and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, who was the maid of honour, could also be seen in the background following the couple out of the cathedral.

Eugenie's comment on the couple's wedding anniversary comes shortly after she celebrated her own special anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 30-year-old revealed that this was the day when she got together with Brooksbank exactly a decade ago.

Sharing pictures of herself snuggled in her husband's arms in their garden at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today and we are lucky enough to be together at this time." She also asked her 1.1 million Instagram followers to send her photos if they too are celebrating a special anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown.

Eugenie and Brooksbank had their first meeting in the Swiss ski resort, Verbier in 2010. The pair announced their engagement in January 2018 and tied the knot in a ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor later that year in October.