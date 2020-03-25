Princess Eugenie of York has stepped in to provide food and essentials to those who are serving the people by risking their lives amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Eugenie along with her husband Jack Brooksbank went on a secret mission to hand out care packages to frontline National Health Service personnel, while media remained oblivious to their plans. They were supported in their mercy mission by none other than Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, who drove them across the streets of London.

"I can reveal they were making a secret mercy dash to deliver supplies to frontline NHS staff," Sebastian Shakespeare wrote for Mail Online, adding that the couple took on the task after being asked to help out by a hospital consultant friend.

According to the report, the care packages carried essentials such as food, toiletries, and cleaning products, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars, and tinned fruit. The royals dropped off the packages at Hammersmith Hospital in West London on Wednesday, and then again on Saturday. The trio delivered the packages at several other hospitals, including the Chelsea and Westminster and Upton Hospital in Slough.

The members of the British royal family are trying different methods to help people affected by the virus as well as the nationwide-lockdown it caused in the UK. While Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge has urged the public to donate to the National Emergencies Trust, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is helping parents deal with the impact of self-isolation on children.

Meanwhile, Sarah, the Duchess of York, is working with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, which donates treats to hospitals for every product bought. "I am deeply grateful for the speed and kindness of Joel Cadbury, who called his cousin James Cadbury of Love Cocoa. Immediately, the Cadbury duo went into overdrive and agreed they would donate chocolate to the NHS staff in hospitals and ICU units," the 60-year-old told Shakespeare.

Sarah recently treated the royal fans with a never seen picture of Eugenie, on the occasion of her 30th birthday on Monday. Eugenie was flaunting her biggest smile in the candid picture, that was taken on her October 2018 wedding with the British wine merchant.

However, Sarah's other daughter and Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice is going through a tough phase, as her wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might not be held as scheduled on Friday, May 29 due to the pandemic.