On Monday, the member of the British royal family and Queen Elizabeth II's sixth grandchild celebrated her 30th birthday. The queen and other family members sent out heartfelt messages to Princess Eugenie and made sure to become a part of her celebration while social distancing amid the coronavirus breakout.

The queen's official Instagram account Royal Family posted a picture from 2019 shows the granddaughter and grandmother duo all dressed up in cheery colours for Maundy Thursday Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. They can be seen smiling in the company of each other.

"Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30. This was taken in 2019 when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor," reads the accompanying caption on the post.

The post garnered several likes and joyous comments from the royal fans.

Meanwhile, Sarah, the Duchess of York also sent out a sweet message to her daughter on her milestone birthday. She shared a very personal and rare picture of the princess from her wedding day in October 2018. The princess can be seen in her white wedding gown wearing an emerald tiara in the close-up shot.

"My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day .. and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust," Sarah wrote on her Instagram account.

Sarah's post comes after Eugenie's post about Mother's Day. The tenth-in-line to the British throne paid tribute to her mother with a series of photos of herself and Sarah. The princess also not only sent out a message to her mother, but also acknowledged the mothers all over the world and their efforts.

"Happy Mother's Day!! Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them," she wrote on Sunday on her social media account.

The princess even took the time to share some of her adorable childhood photos and express her gratitude for all the wishes she received.

"Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages," Eugenie said in her post.