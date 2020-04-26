Princess Eugenie joined her mother Sarah Ferguson's initiative of reading out stories to children in order to keep them entertained during lockdown. The 30-year-old princess joined her mother's storytime on Saturday. The storytime features on the Duchess of York's YouTube and Facebook channels.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York celebrated her 10th dating anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday by releasing two new pictures on her Instagram. A day later the British royal's picture was shared by her mother sitting on her personalised swing in the grounds of Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Hello reports. In the picture, Princess Eugenie is seen reading a book and from under her legs can be seen the first few letters of her name and the beautiful green garden.

"Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends, Eugenie is going to be reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney," Sarah captioned the picture. The mother-of-two shared the photograph in honour of her daughter joining her latest YouTube venture.

Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends, Eugenie is going to be reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books @YouTube https://t.co/EUESIKFed6 pic.twitter.com/etCRH9HGog — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) April 25, 2020

The duchess announced on her Twitter on Wednesday, April 15, that she will help to keep children entertained by reading stories every day, along with some celebrities. "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children's storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown," Sarah tweeted.

Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie & Friends on my new @YouTube and @facebookapp channels - a traditional children's storytime every day. I'll be reading both my own stories and others asking friends to join in. Itâ€™s all free and just for fun https://t.co/EUESIKFed6 pic.twitter.com/inAWMgACjx — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) April 15, 2020

"I'll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It's all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends," she added.

Sarah has been keeping busy in spite of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Prince Andrew, Sarah and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country.