Princess Eugenie released two never-seen-before photographs on Instagram to celebrate her 10th dating anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank, on Friday. The couple is currently isolating with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York at their family home Royal Lodge in Windsor estate.

In spite of celebrating their 10th dating anniversary amid the lockdown in force in the UK, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank look happy and beam into the camera in the selfies Town&Country reports. The pictures appear to be clicked in the garden of Princess Eugenie's parents home.

"Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days," the princess captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Royal fans were very happy to see Jack Brooksbank and her feature on her Instagram. "Happy 10th anniversary to you. Wonderful, it is a beautiful initiative," said one user. Another wrote: Love the pic!" "Aw, that's a lovely photo," remarked another.

Eugenie and Jack had a royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, on October 12, 2019. The British royal family and the couple's friends were in attendance. Royal fans had lined the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of couple and guests arriving at St George's Chapel. They also watched Eugenie and Brooksbank share their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps, and later leaving in a carriage procession.

The royal bride looked beautiful in a white gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Eugenie went in for an unconventional gown with its low-cut back that flaunted her scoliosis surgery scar. Scoliosis is something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

Some big moments from the royal wedding was the arrival of Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice, the maid-of-honour, and the bridal party. It included Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Teddy, daughter of Robbie Williams.