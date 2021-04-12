Princess Eugenie shared a close bond with Prince Philip, so much so, that she named her firstborn son with husband Jack Brooksbank after the duke.

The royal honoured her 99-year old grandfather earlier this year by choosing Philip for her son's middle name. She and Brooksbank named their child August Philip Hawke. The couple introduced their son to the world in an Instagram post shared a day after his birth on Feb. 9.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfathers and both of his great x5 grandfathers," Princess Eugenie shared.

The princess thought highly of the Duke of Edinburgh and praised him in the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety." She called him "incredible" and that "he really is strong and consistent." Princess Eugenie said Prince Philip has "been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock for all of us."

Aside from the 31-year old, another granddaughter also named her first son after Prince Philip. In March, Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child with her husband, Mike Tindall, at their home at Gatcombe Park. They named him Lucas Philip Tindall in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is believed that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II never got to meet their new great-grandchildren because of lockdown restrictions in the U.K. The duke was also sick in the hospital and recuperating at Windsor Castle. Although they have both congratulated Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall for their new bundles of joy. They were also looking forward to "meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow" following news of Lucas Philip's birth.

Sadly, Prince Philip will never be able to see the two new additions to the Royal Family given his death. Buckingham Palace announced that he died peacefully Friday morning at Windsor Castle following a month-long stay in the hospital. There will be a small family service at St. George's Chapel for his funeral before his burial at Frogmore Gardens, where Prince Albert and Queen Victoria were also laid to rest.