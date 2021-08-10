Princess Eugenie greeted her older sister Beatrice on her 33rd birthday on Sunday with throwback photos from their childhood.

The first-time-mum took to Instagram to post a collage of pictures taken of them growing up together. The snaps included the sisters at a baseball game, having fun while swimming with dolphins, and holding hands while they wore matching white dresses.

The photos progressed to more recent ones including pictures of the siblings hugging each other and then of solo shots of the birthday girl. Princess Eugenie accompanied the snaps with a meaningful message, "Happy Birthday to my big sissy... BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you ❤️...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou."

Princess Beatrice also received a lovely greeting from her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. He shared a black and white photo of them together and wrote, "Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart."

The sisters' mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also shared a close-up photo of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram along with the greeting, "Happy birthday My Magical Beatrice."

Meanwhile, other members of the Royal Family have not publicly shared their greetings. Fans, on the other hand, flocked to social media to wish the princess the best on her special day.

"Many blessings on your day Princess Beatrice," one fan commented on Ferguson's post and another wrote," Beautiful flowers for a beautiful lady."

Princess Beatrice is soon going to be a mum when she gives birth to her first child with Mozzi this autumn. It is not yet known if she is pregnant with a baby girl or boy, but the child will be the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

As for Princess Eugenie, she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are already parents to August Philip Hawke. Their son turned six months old on Aug. 9. She and her only sister share a close bond and she previously said in an interview in 2008, "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world."