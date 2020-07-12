Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Friday and dedicated a post to four men who are currently running 240 miles, from Liverpool to London. The men are running in order to raise funds for James' Place, a centre for men in suicidal crisis.

Suicide among men is a cause which is "extremely close" to the 30-year-old royal's heart. The princess revealed that so far, James' Place, which opened in 2018, has "supported over 300 men in their darkest moments." The centre was set up by Clare Milford Haven in memory of her son and Eugenie's friend James Wentworth-Stanley, who took his own life at the age of 21 in 2006.

The royal hailed the four "inspirational" runners. Eugenie also dedicated a section of her post to the shocking statistics surrounding suicide among men under the age of 50. "Suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50, access to the right support can change this," she wrote.

"During these unprecedented times there have been so many incredible stories of people achieving amazing things in support of much needed charities.

"Today, I wanted to highlight four inspirational men @theworldrun2020 who are in the midst of a 240 mile run from Liverpool to London, they are looking to complete in 8 days. That's over a marathon a day!

"They have taken on this mammoth challenge for a cause extremely close to my heart @jamesplaceuk James' Place offers life-saving support for men in a suicidal crisis. Since their first centre opened in Liverpool in 2018, they have supported over 300 men in their darkest moments. These guys are now running in order to help fund the opening of the second James' Place in Hackney, London.

"Suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50, access to the right support can change this.

"I just wanted to give a massive shout out and hats off to these amazing guys for taking on this challenge and raising vital funds for James' Place."

