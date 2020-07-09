Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York were moved to tears after speaking at an award-winning fundraiser during a joint video call with winners of the Teenage Cancer Trust Award last week.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust, attended a video call with fundraisers and frontline workers on June 30, to thank them for their contributions to cancer care and support charity that aims to improve the cancer experience of young people aged between 13 to 24. During the call, the royal siblings became tearful after listening to the story of Enid Waterfall, a fundraiser from Wrexham in Wales.

Waterfall has held several successful fundraising campaigns since she lost her grandson Richard to a rare type of bone cancer 'Ewing's Sarcoma' in January 2018. The 85-year-old said that her charitable efforts has made her "feel closer" to Richard who passed away at the age of 21.

The granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II were seen wiping away tears after listening to the story of Waterfall, who along with her family has raised more than £28,000 for cancer patients.

"First of all, to hear about your grandson Richard - what an amazing thing to do, in honour of his memory. It almost chokes me up a bit because it must be so difficult to do that," Eugenie said, to which Waterfall replied: "You feel closer to Richard when you are doing it."

Expressing gratitude at winning the Teenage Cancer Trust Award, Waterfall said: "It's not me, it's the people who give, the people who work with me and who keep giving money time after time. This really is for all those people, my family and for Richard who did so much fundraising before he died. I'm delighted to win this award."

Beatrice also dabbed at her eyes after listening to Waterfall, and said: "Thank you for all your incredible work... for you and also for Richard's legacy - thank you for everything."

Awards were also given to 13-year-long Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers, Mike and Pascale O'Leary from Hastings, and frontline nurse consultant Nicky Pettitt who supports young people with cancer but was shifted to a coronavirus ward during the pandemic.

Other winners included on the call were Crystal Marshall, 21, who was diagnosed at 18 with a rare form of bone cancer, Alex Charlton, 24, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, Julie Gonzalez, youth support coordinator at Birmingham Children's Hospital and fundraisers, and Rod Smallwood and Alexander Milas.