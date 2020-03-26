While the rumour mill is abuzz with suggestions that Princess Eugenie might be pregnant with her first child, bookies have been placing bets on whether the royal will announce the good news this year.

According to betting intelligence site Mybettingsites.co.uk, a number of bets were placed by punters on whether Princess Eugenie will announce that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are going to become parents in 2021. As almost all the sports events have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, bookies saw a rise in betting on the speculations about the royal's life, and have now suspended the market with the odds of 1/5, reports The Sun.

The speculations started after the 30-year-old posted an emotional message on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day. Posting pictures of herself with mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie wrote: "Happy Mother's Day!! Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there."

"I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them," she wrote referring to the mothers working amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal fans took it as a subtle hint that the British royal could be starting her own family with the British wine merchant, with whom she tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in 2018.

A spokesperson for Mybettingsites.co.uk told the outlet: "Royal fans have been quick to question whether Princess Eugenie's Mother's Day Instagram message suggested she's expecting her first baby."

"The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, with the lack of sports happening just now, bookies will welcome another royal betting frenzy with open arms," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the British bookmakers Ladbrokes odds are currently at 1/4 for Eugenie to announce a pregnancy, while before the Instagram post, it was 2/7.

"It's looking increasingly likely another royal baby will soon be on the way and the odds suggest it's Eugenie who'll be giving birth next," said Alex Apati, the spokesperson for Ladbrokes.