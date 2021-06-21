Princess Eugenie took to social media to celebrate her husband Jack Brooksbank's first Father's Day with a series of photos of him and their son, August Philip Hawke.

"Happy Father's Day to you my love..you are the ultimate father to our boy!!" the 31-year-old British royal captioned four images shared on Instagram.

The first photo showed the 35-year-old Jack pushing baby August in a pram. The second shows the family of three taking a selfie during a walk by the beach. Their son is tucked in against his mum's chest in a baby carrier. The third shows Jack holding the baby, and fans get just a tiny peek at the child's face. The third is an adorable shot of father and son asleep on the couch with the baby lying prone on his father's chest.

What a wonderful Father's Day Post from Princess Eugenie to Jack on IG with these beautiful new pictures! ♥️♥️♥️???



Message reads:



"Happy father's Day to you my love, you are the ultimate father to our boy!! ?" pic.twitter.com/MlaYlME0iO — Fɾαɳƈιɳҽ ?? (@FrancineBlaise1) June 20, 2021

Fans of Princess Eugenie shared their delight at the pictures. One commented, "Oh, these pictures are just adorable, Eugenie. The last one is the essence of peace - so sweet! Thanks for sharing these photographs with us, & hope Jack enjoyed a wonderful first Father's Day." Another wrote, "So sweet."

Jack and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed son August Philip on Feb. 9 at the Portland Hospital in London, the same place where the princess was born.

"Happy first Father's Day to Jack, I hope he enjoyed his day, and thank you, Your Royal Highness, for sharing these special images," one fan greeted and another chimed in, "Happy Father's Day to Mr. Brooksbank! Thank you, Your Royal Highness, for sharing these lovely photographs with us!!!" There were also those who not only greeted Jack but also Princess Eugenie's father, the Duke of York.

“Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday” HRH Princess Eugenie via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/GJeZW9pIhB — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) June 10, 2021

Ahead of sharing photos of Jack and August for Father's Day, Princess Eugenie remembered Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday on June 10. She posted a picture of the late royal with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II along with the caption, "Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday." The Duke of Edinburgh died from old age at Windsor Castle on April 9.