Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen picture from her wedding reception to mark the third anniversary of her marriage with Jack Brooksbank.

The romantic snap showed the couple closely dancing with each other on their big day, with the Princess having a broad smile on her face. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 18, the British royal wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love. 3 years today!!"

The couple's wedding photographer, Divine Day Photography, also shared an unseen snap of the bride to mark the occasion. The candid image of the 31-year-old captured minutes before she said her vows was captioned, "One of my favourites of HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official. What an honour. Three years ago today gorgeous one...Happy Anniversary to you both!"

This is Eugenie and Jack's first wedding anniversary since they welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9 this year. The royal and the British bar manager had tied the knot on October 12 in 2018 after dating for seven years.

The duo, who happen to be third cousins twice removed, were first introduced by friends in 2010 during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working at the time. The tequila salesman proposed to the royal during a vacation in Nicaragua in January 2018. In a video posted on the royal family's YouTube account, he described the day he got down on one knee as having a "beautiful volcano, summer setting, birds are flying."

Eugenie said that she was surprised by his proposal even though they had been dating for so long. She recalled, "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question... I was over the moon."

Their nuptials held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle were attended by approximately 850 people including the bride's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie was the first British princess to marry in the Church of England since the wedding of her aunt Princess Anne and Mark Phillips 45 years before.