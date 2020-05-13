On International Nurses Day on Tuesday, Princess Eugenie expressed gratitude towards the nurses who are working relentlessly amid the coronavirus pandemic, and also thanked the eateries who delivered special meals to the healthcare workers on the occasion.

Princess Eugenie of York took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to thank the takeaway chains who donated to frontline staff across the United Kingdom. It came after the princess's mother, Sarah Ferguson, briefed eateries to make donations for National Health Service workers.

"Thank you to Eataliano UK who donated and delivered their pasta to the team on the frontline at York Hospital," Eugenie wrote on her Instagram story alongside a picture of goodie bags with pasta. She followed it up with another picture of nurses holding goodie boxes from Pollen and Grace in their hands and captioned it: "Today is International Nurses Day and we thank you for every single second of your time and everything you do for us. And Thank you to @polienandgrace who donated 100 lunch and breakfasts to frontline teams at hospitals across London today."

The 30-year-old shared another post on Instagram to pay tribute to the nurses on International Nurses Day. Alongside a collage of nurses holding placards reading- "I Am A Nurse," "Resilient," "Expert," "Kind," "Dignity," among others, the British royal wrote: "I was only 12 when I was operated on at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in 2002. ⁣The nurses were a constant source of comfort and support to my family and I."

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also shared a picture of hospital staff holding trays of brownies, and thanked baker Nisha Khurana "for the cake and brownie donations to Northwick Park Hospital."

Nisha Khurana later took to her Instagram account to reveal that the duchess had briefed her to focus on "comfort and convenience" when baking for the hospital staff.

"From the beginning comfort and convenience were the main focus for what I was going to produce. With that in mind, and a cup of tea in hand, I settled on individually baked slices of brownies, coffee and walnut cake, banana cake, and lemon bread," she wrote.

Khurana added that the donation was made even sweeter as it went to the renal unit at the Northwick Park Hospital who have been "instrumental in keeping many people alive" including her own mother.