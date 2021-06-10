Princess Eugenie may be close with her older sister Beatrice, but they reportedly clash when it comes to matters concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged feud with the Royal Family.

A report from the Mirror claimed that the 31-year old was unhappy with her sister for overshadowing an important celebration in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life. Beatrice announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018. The baby news came on the third wedding anniversary of the couple. It is said that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were "upset" at the timing of the baby announcement.

The first time mum reportedly believes that it may have only fuelled the feud among members of the Royal Family. After all, she only wants the family to resolve their issues about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Eugenie is still extremely close to Meghan, as is Jack, and they feel it was really unfair to grab the headlines that day," a source said adding that she "didn't approve of the decision to shun Meghan and Harry's anniversary — she feels that they have been incredibly hard done-by." She thinks it was "uncalled for."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their third wedding anniversary in private. They also did not receive any well-wishes from any members of the Royal Family only from the fans. Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were inundated with greetings for celebrating a decade of their marriage on April 29.

Instead, they greeted Princess Beatrice on her baby news and snubbed the Sussexes. Netizens claimed it was payback for the duchess because she also announced she was pregnant with Archie on the day of Eugenie's wedding.

However, it is claimed that Princess Eugenie has since forgiven her cousins and "believes that her sister was in the wrong to steal" their spotlight. She believes this feud has gone on way too long and everyone needs to forget the past." She thinks it was "uncalled for" when Beatrice announced her baby news on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary.