Princess Eugenie's father-in-law is in intensive care battling coronavirus. George Brooksbank, 71, father of Jack Brooksbank is reportedly 'serious but stable' condition in hospital. Jack's mother Nicola, 66, is also suffering from the disease but has been recovering at home.

"It's a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie. George has been very sick but the whole family has been rallying round to help," said one of the couple's friends. A spokesperson of the family declined to comment, Daily Mail reports.

"They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving. They are thinking of all the other families who are being similarly affected at this time," another friend said.

George Brooksbank is a retired chartered accountant and company director. He who lives with his wife in Wandsworth, south London. The couple watched proudly when their son Jack, 33, married Eugenie at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.

The royal wedding was attended by the Queen Elizabeth II and all the senior members of the British royal family. After the wedding Jack and Eugenie rode in a carriage procession around Windsor, which was broadcast live by ITV.

The couple recently joined Eugenie's mother Sarah Fergusson to deliver supplies to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and Berkshire. They were asked to help out by a friend who is a doctor. "They wanted to do anything they could to help," a friend said.

The care packages included essentials such as toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, pasta, sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit.

Eugenie and Jack live at Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The daughter of Prince Andrew has campaigned for the NHS since she underwent surgery for scoliosis at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, in 2002.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the wedding plans of Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice. Andrew and Sarah's older daughter was scheduled to marry her property developer fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on May 29. Their reception at the Buckingham Palace was cancelled it isn't known when the wedding will take place.