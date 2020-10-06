Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced last month that they are expecting their first child, who will be 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.

The future royal baby of Princess Eugenie, who is herself 10th in the line of succession, will push several British royals down the list. The changes in the list will start by the toddler replacing his/her great-uncle Prince Edward in the 11th position.

As the daughters of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's third child and second son, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ahead of Andrew's younger brother Prince Edward as well as his elder sister Princess Anne as the earlier laws of succession implied male-preference primogeniture.

Therefore, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, who is currently 18th in line to the throne, will move down one place to 19th when Eugenie's baby is born. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, six, will move to 20th place, while their younger daughter Lena will drop out of the top 20 in the line of succession to the British throne for the first time. Anne's son Peter Philips and his two daughters Savannah and Isla will also move one place down to 16th, 17th, and 18th places respectively.

The last time changes took place in the line of succession was upon the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. Before his birth in May last year, Eugenie was ninth in the line.

However, there will be something common in Archie, Eugenie's future baby, and his/her other cousins who are moving down in the line of succession. The royal tot will not have any official title and won't be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness either, because these titles are passed down the male line and Jack Brooksbank does not have a title.

It will be different when Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice has a child since her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an Italian nobility and a future Count.

Eugenie's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has the power to gift the future child royal titles, which she had offered for her daughter Anne's children as well. But it is expected that the 30-year-old will deny the favour just like her aunt Anne.

Instead, the baby is likely to be known as Miss or Master Brooksbank, like the queen's other great-grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia, and Lena Tindall and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Out of the monarch's eight great-grandchildren, Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the only ones to hold royal titles.

Royal titles would have been automatically given to the children of Harry, the second son of heir apparent Prince Charles, but the Duke of Sussex decided against it. Within a year of refusing the royal title for his son, Harry along with wife Meghan quit as working members of the royal family.