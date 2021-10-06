Rumours of tunnels linking Buckingham Palace to various other parts of London have been prevalent for a very long time, and now a member of the British royal family has also confirmed the existence of at least one of them- a secret "booze tunnel."

English bar manager and brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie, has admitted that there is a secret tunnel beneath the streets of London that connects the palace to a swanky cocktail bar. Eden Confidential wrote in his Mail Online article that the tequila salesman let slip one of the Royal Household's best-kept secrets about royals' easy and discreet passage to bars during a party for his tequila brand.

"There is one to Dukes Bar from St James's Palace. I haven't used it yet, but I'd love to check it out," the 35-year-old reportedly told Eden at the party in London's Kensington. The event was sponsored by Casamigos, a tequila brand founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber for which he works as a brand ambassador.

Dukes bar, a favourite of James Bond author Ian Fleming and famed for its large ice-cold martinis, is located within the five-star Dukes Hotel in Mayfair.

It is believed that there are several other secret passages in Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II used by several of her predecessors. The most popular one lies behind the White Drawing Room which is often used for audiences with the monarch and small gatherings. Ahead of larger events, the room is used for key guests to be presented to the Queen before everyone heads into a bigger State Room to mingle.

It is rumoured that the room has a secret door disguised as a mirror and cabinet that the monarch uses to enter.

There are reportedly other underground tunnels that connects the palace to Whitehall and the Houses of Parliament. Unproven stories about one passage connecting the palace to Clarence House and a branch of the Post Office Railway running right under the Palace are also prevalent. One of the less-likely but interesting rumours is that underneath the palace, there is a tube station just for the royal family going all the way to their residence in Scotland, which they can use to escape London in the event of war.