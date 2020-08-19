Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, attended the first day at her new school on Monday.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, has started high school at the popular Elvebakken in Oslo. Guri Ofstad Varpe, Head of Communications at the Royal Court, had confirmed her enrollment to Norwegian News Agency "NTB" last month, reports Royal Central.

Ingrid Alexandra started her education in 2010 at Jansløkka elementary school, a local state school in Asker attended by her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby. Her parents chose the school because they wanted her to have as ordinary a childhood as possible. She was shifted to private English-language Oslo International School at Bekkestua in 2014, and to Oslo's Uranienborg School in 2019 to complete her lower secondary education.

The 16-year-old will now attend the Elvebakken High School for the next three years, after which she will possibly carry on further studies at either a university or in the military. The Norwegian royal has entered study specialisation in the school, which aims to prepare students for further studies at the university.

The princess will now have to choose subjects for specialised studies. She will have to decide which language she wants to return from the courses offered by the school -- Chinese, German, French, and Spanish. She will also have to decide whether she wants to learn practical or theoretical mathematics.

However, this year's school term will be somewhat different because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new students will only meet in small groups. Visits by the parents have also been postponed, which means the crown prince couple must wait a long time to see their daughter's new school.

Ingrid Alexandra is the elder child and the only daughter of Crown Prince Haakon, heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She is the second granddaughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

She is second in line to succeed her grandfather King Harald V as the monarch of Norway, as the Constitution of Norway was altered in 1990 to introduce absolute primogeniture, ensuring that the crown would pass to the eldest child regardless of sex. Ingrid is expected to become the country's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret, who reigned over Norway, Denmark, and Sweden from the late 1380s until her death in 1412.

Ingrid has a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, as well as an older half-brother Marius Borg Høiby, who was born to Princess Mette-Marit in 1997 from a previous relationship.