Princess Isabella, daughter of the Crown Prince of Denmark, has grown up in the spotlight as a key member of the Danish royal family and has ended up making headlines for the smallest of her actions. A recent example of it was seen when she became the talk of the town in the Danish press due to a comment she made to her mother Crown Princess Mary.

The Danish royal family, including Queen Margarethe, posed for the media in front of Fredensborgh Castle last week on the occasion of Prince Christian's confirmation into the Danish church. The 15-year-old, second-in-line to the throne after his father Crown Prince Frederik, was accompanied by his parents, grandmother, and his three younger siblings including Princess Isabella for the photocall.

A video from the photoshoot that has gone viral shows the young princess and her younger sister Princess Josephine following their grandmother, Queen Margrethe, up the stairs. However, when they were halfway up the stairs, their mother Crown Princess Mary told them they have to come back for more pictures.

At this point, a seemingly annoyed Isabella said to her mother: "Did you not say I should go with Grandma? Are you completely confused?"

While the 14-year-old royal has been making news with the clip, many have defended the incident noting that they only seem like a normal family with teenagers in the house. Meanwhile, royal expert Lars Hovbakke, told the Danish magazine "Ekstra Bladet" that the clip going viral in the last 24 hours is very natural, reports Royal Central.

Hovbakke also noted that Princess Isabella has quite a different temperament compared to her elder brother Prince Christian, which ends up working in their favour. He explained: "She is different from Prince Christian, as he is the more correct, and he is also raised to be even more correct, since he will one day become king. They complement each other very well, since they are so different when they perform in public. People can like that."

The Crown Prince couple are also parents to twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 10.