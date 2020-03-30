Princess Madeleine of Sweden is concerned about cases of online sexual abuse among children that have witnessed a significant increase after people were advised to practise social distancing and stay in their home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Madeleine, the second daughter, and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, took to her social media accounts to express her concern on the matter after Swedish police noted an increase in sexual abuse of children online.

Posting a sketch of a red heart, the 37-year-old wrote: "At this moment in time my thoughts are with the children around the world and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Swedish police there is now a significant increase in sexual abuse of children online."

Raising her awareness on the matter, the mother-of-three stressed that caring adults are essential to protect children from abuse and exploitation, both online and offline, similar to how handwashing prevents the spread of COVID-19.

"As an adult, you have a very important role in these times of uncertainty, for your own children and for those of others," the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland wrote, adding links to relevant resources for parents/adults and children. The royal posted the same message in Swedish as well.

The World Childhood Foundation, which was founded by Madeleine's mother Queen Silvia of Sweden in 1999 in an effort to reach and support children at risk around the world, also shared Madeleine's message and thanked her for her continued commitment to children, reports Royal Central.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic changes our lives in just about every way imaginable, one thing remains true: our children need our guidance and protection. Isolation and quarantine place many children at greater risk for abuse and exploitation both online and offline," the foundation wrote on its website.

Madeleine, who relocated to Florida, with her financier husband Christopher O'Neill and children in fall 2018, has been working for her mother's foundation for many years. The couple is doting parents to three children- Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, four, and Princess Adrienne, two.

Madeleine is currently seventh in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, after her sister Crown Princess Victoria and her children followed by her brother Prince Carl Phillip and his children. Upon her birth, she was third in line to the throne.

Madeleine's heartfelt message comes just days after British royal Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, expressed concern for those who have to self-isolate at homes and undergo domestic abuse.

"This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place. I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family," the 72-year-old wrote on Clarence House's Instagram account on Friday.