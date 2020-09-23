Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, who celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, received a sweet birthday surprise from her boyfriend, celebrity Shaman Durek Verrett.

Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett, who have been isolating separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, reunited on the occasion of the Norwegian royal's entry into her 50th year. Sharing a reunion picture of herself with her boyfriend of over a year, the royal wrote: "I love surprises. And the best surprise ever was you turning up for my Birthday, @shamandurek, after 6 long months of being apart."

Gushing about their love, the only daughter and elder child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja said that making a long-distance relationship work has only "deepened" their bond. "It has been so challenging yet wonderful to see how, even when not seeing each other, we have deepened our connection and understanding for each other," she wrote.

"One of the main things this corona period has shown me, is that we humans are tougher than we think and can prevail anything, but it's better when we have our loved ones close," the mother-of-three concluded.

Shaman Durek, who is believed to have flown from the US to Norway to celebrate his girlfriend's special day, reposted the same image on his Instagram account writing: "I'm so happy to see you. It's been really difficult for me being away from the woman I love."

"There were times where I struggled emotionally, however my love for you is enduring and I'm blessed by God to be with my angel on her Birthday. Love you forever. Happy Birthday, baby," the 45-year-old added.

The couple had last met when Märtha Louise flew to the United States in March to see her partner just two days before Norway shut its borders due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The royal has three daughters, Maud Angelica Behn, 17, Leah Isadora Behn, 15, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 11, from her previous marriage to Norwegian playwright and author Ari Behn. They divorced in 2017 after 15 years of marriage, and two years later the princess confirmed her romance with the Los Angeles-based spiritual guide.

Ari Behn took his own life on Christmas Day last year. His funeral at Oslo Cathedral in January this year was attended by members of Norway's royal family. Shaman Durek also reacted to the author's passing away writing in an Instagram post: "Out of deep respect for Märtha and Ari's children, I will not comment further on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss."