Princess Märtha Louise of Norway remembered late Ari Behn, her ex-husband, while celebrating the confirmation of daughter Leah Isadora Behn in a recent Instagram post.

Leah Behn, second of the three daughters of Princess Märtha Louise and author Ari Behn, was confirmed in a private royal ceremony on Saturday. The Norwegian royal court did not announce the ceremony in advance, but it was later confirmed that the entire royal family was in attendance.

Princess Märtha Louise later took to her Instagram account on Sunday to confirm that her 15-year-old daughter, who is sixth in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, has been confirmed. Alongside a picture of Leah in "bunad," a traditional Norwegian folk dress from Telemark, Märtha wrote: "My wonderful and talented Leah Isadora had her confirmation yesterday. You looked so beautiful in your new 'bunad.'"

"I am so proud of you, my darling. You dare to follow your dreams and follow your intuition, you have inherited your artistic touch coming to light ....from your dad, grandparents and great grandparents on both sides," the royal added.

"I love how loving and true you are with your emotions, I love your humor and your cheekiness, I love everything about you," she continued, alongside the picture that was seemingly taken at the Skauagum Estate, the Crown Prince's family residence.

Märtha Louise also remembered her ex-husband on the occasion and said that he would have been proud of his daughter. The 48-year-old wrote: "Your dad would have been so proud of you and said that you are the most talented young woman in the world embarking on a journey of great fame and success. You are made for sharing your esthetic talent with the world. And with you in it, the world is just that bit more beautiful."

"Congratulations on your Confirmation, darling. I love you with all my heart," she concluded.

Ari Behn, Denmark-born author, artist, and playwright, took his own life on Christmas Day in 2019 at the age of 47.

Ari and Märtha Louise had married in 2002 and divorced in 2017. As she was marrying a civilian, the princess had to give up her allowance and step back as a working member of the royal family. She has remained a private citizen and is currently dating Durek Verrett, a renowned self-proclaimed Shaman.