Romance is in the air for Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, who have headed to the slopes to enjoy some quality time together.

The royal couple has hit the slopes for a ski vacation, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit is sharing sneak-peeks from their gateway with her followers on Instagram. The 46-year-old posted an adorable selfie on the picture-sharing app on Tuesday, in which she is seen cozying up with her husband of 18 years while he plants a kiss on her forehead. The royal dressed in warm clothes to brave the cold is seen flaunting a broad smile for the camera, while she plants her arm around Prince Haakon's shoulder.

The crown princess shared another selfie from their vacation, in which she is standing in front of a house amid heavy snowfall. "This is how happy you are to be able to see ten meters," she captioned the photographs, hinting at poor weather.

The mother-of-three has often expressed her fondness for skiing, and even her last post on Instagram was a video of her indulging in some impressive skiing. The video shared just ahead of Christmas last year was shot by her son, Marius Borg Høiby, that she shares with ex-partner Morten Borg.

The Norwegian royal hasn't slowed down either in her royal engagements or her personal vacations, despite announcing in fall 2018 that she had been diagnosed with chronic lung disease. Wife to Haakon, the future heir to the Norwegian throne, Mette-Marit is suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs, reports People.

Opening up about the health challenges, the royal had said in a statement: "For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in. The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary."

The statement by the crown princess also revealed that the early diagnosis of the disease is a favourable situation. She wrote: "Although such a diagnosis in times will limit my life, I'm glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official program as much as possible."