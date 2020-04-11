The Swedish royal family caught up over a video call on Easter. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had a chat with their daughters, son, granddaughters and grandsons on Saturday.

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children, Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia, their kids, and Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their children joined in from Florida. A one minute video was shared to the royal family's official Instagram, reports Hello.

"Digital Easter celebration. Easter celebrations look different in many places this year. There are many who are not given the opportunity to meet loved ones. The royal family follows the recommendations and does not celebrate a common Easter.

"However, with technical aids, it is possible to meet digitally to wish Happy Easter, which the Royal Family did earlier in the Easter week. Here is a short excerpt from the Royal Family's digital Easter celebration. Happy Easter!" reads the caption.

In the video, Princess Estelle, eight, is seen getting chatty and showing off a card to her grandparents, cousins and uncle and aunts.

Meanwhile, the Monaco royals areself-isolating in their country home Roc-Agel. This news comes a weeks after Prince Albert II confirmed that he has been cured of coronavirus. The royal tested positive for COVID-19 in March and had been isolating at his country home.

Princess Charlene, 42, shared three pictures of her twins in their Roc-Agel garden in France, on Good Friday, Royal Central reports. One picture shows Princess Gabriella posing in front of a Easter display featuring potted plants, Easter bunnies and some haystacks. The other two pictures show Gabriella and Prince Jacques wearing gloves and plating flower plants.

"Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon. Happy Easter," the royal captioned the pictures.

The family usually visit their family and friends abroad during Easter.