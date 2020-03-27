While many are finding it difficult to be productive when working in isolation from their home due to coronavirus pandemic, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden have found a solution to the problem by setting up a dreamy home office at their Solbacken villa in Stockholm.

Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Phillip took to their Instagram page on Thursday to share a sneak peek of their home office with their followers. In the pictures that gave a glimpse into the royal villa that showed them holding online meetings with their charities by phone and video conferencing. A cozy window seat adorned with comfy white cushions and indoor plants could also be seen in the background, reports Hello.

In the first photograph, Carl Phillip can be seen sitting at a desk with an iPad and a diary, intently having a conversation through his AirPods while taking notes. The 40-year-old is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth in line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

In the second picture, Sofia is seen sitting on the comfy window seat, listening to a call from the earphone attached to her iPad while taking notes in her diary. The 35-year-old, who has been married to the Swedish prince for five years and share two children with him- Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two, appears casually dressed in cream knitwear for their work from home routine.

The translation of the caption of the pictures on Instagram read: "Like everyone else, we try to digitise the work we can and work from home. We postpone scheduled visits and take meetings digitally, to get updates about the sectors we are involved in such as healthcare, food and non-profit sectors and more. A great deal of our focus is on updating and setting new strategic plans with our employees in the wake of Covid-19."

The Instagram post comes a day after the Swedish royal court shared pictures of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia working from Stenhammar Palace in Södermanland, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden working from their office set-up at Haga Palace in Stockholm.