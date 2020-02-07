Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden recently attended the 2020 People and Culture festival in Sweden, and her winter fashion game was on point.

For the event organised at the STIGA Sports Arena in Eskilstuna on Wednesday, of which the Swedish royal is a patron, she wore an oversize white jacket that not only helped her brave the cold but also made a chic fashion statement. The slouchy wintery coat by Swedish brand Toteme is known as "Annecy," a wool and cashmere-blend jacket which has a loose, boxy fit without any fastenings, reports Hello!

For the launch of the four-day event, Crown Princess Victoria paired the oversize jacket with deep grey checked trousers, a plain white blouse and black leather boots from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a long silver necklace and a black Valentino shoulder bag that featured a gold chain strap and black studs.

The People and Culture festival is organised for the public and private sectors, media, associations, academia and citizens with the aim to highlight the importance of art and culture in the development of democracy and society via talks and seminars. This year marked the third edition of the convention, which will end on the People and Culture Day on Saturday, reports Royal Central.

In her address at the event, the 42-year-old princess stressed upon the importance of art, culture, and education in society and said: "In a time when we are offered simple answers, we need to safeguard our ability to ask questions. Art, education and culture strengthen that ability."

"It helps us understand ourselves – and each other. That is why it is so important that this opportunity exists for everyone. No matter where you live in the country, how old you are or where you come from," the mother-of-two added.

The festival comes a week after the Swedish Royal Court unveiled The Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation which has been established to promote cultural activities in the country. It has been named after Princess Estelle, the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. The seven-year-old is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.