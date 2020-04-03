Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden carried out a rare public engagement last week to help the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

While all public royal engagements of the Swedish royal family stand cancelled, Crown Princess Victoria who herself carries out her royal duties from her home office, went out last week to help prepare food for the homeless and vulnerable people amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

The 42-year-old worked for charity Stockholms Standsmission, who create meal boxes for the homeless and vulnerable, as many of their regular volunteers have been practising self-isolation at home in wake of the virus.

In the pictures of the visit shared on the Swedish royal family's Instagram account on Friday, the mother-of-three can be seen packing meal boxes in the kitchen with other volunteers, while slipping notes written by her and husband Prince Daniel into the packets. During the visit, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne stated: "I feel like so many others in this community who would like to help, and it makes me feel good to be with you here today. It is important that those of us who can, contribute and help any way they can. Together we can make the difference."

The caption of the pictures read: "Yesterday the Crown Princess visited @stockholmsstadsmission at Mariatorget on Södermalm. Many of the mission's volunteers are older and themselves at risk and therefore cannot help the business right now. The Crown Princess, therefore, went to the mission yesterday to help make food boxes for homeless and vulnerable."

The post added that the royal family is keen to show their support towards the efforts being made in various parts of society to fight the pandemic. It further said that the family members inform themselves about the pandemic through phone calls and digital meetings. A few visits also are planned with an effort not to unnecessarily use the time and resources of the operations.

The charity visit comes amid criticism that the Swedish government is facing for not imposing lockdown on its population to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, even as the country has witnessed around 5,000 positive cases and at least 230 deaths due to the respiratory disease. Several businesses, cafes, restaurants as well as primary schools remain open in the country, reports Mail Online.