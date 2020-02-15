A seven-year-old girl with a rare form of brain tumor wished to meet Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her wish was fulfilled on Thursday. Emilia along with her parents and sister met the princess at Royal Palace in Stockholm. She travelled over 400 miles to meet the real life princess.

The meet up was organised by charity organisation Min Stora Dag. Emilia had expressed her desire to meet Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. The child has a type of brain tumor called ependymoma, People reports. The 42-year-old princess welcomed Emilia to Princess Sibylla's floor in the palace for tea and biscuits.

The royal also had the opportunity to meet Emilia's parents and sister Maja. Emilia and Maja were dressed in princess like dress in purple and light teal and similar silver mary-jane pumps. Emilia accessorised with a silver and stone hair clip and also carried a small brown clutch like bag.

The siblings were seen to have animated discussions with the royal mother-of-two. They spent an hour together with Victoria. Victoria told Emilia how she needs a lot of hairpins to keep her tiara on her head. Besides, she also shared that it is important to be careful when going down the stairs to the Nobel Prize banquet in long dress.

In a sweet gesture, the princess surprised horse-loving Emilia with a ride through Stockholm in a horse carriage from the King's court stall.

The Royal Palace took to Instagram and shared pictures and a video clip of the sweet meeting. In the video, Victoria is seen handing out a plate to Emilia and talking to her. The little girls are also seen playing around in the hall.

"I wanted to ask Crown Princess Victoria what it feels like to be a real princess and if she also has a hard time in life sometimes, even though she is a princess," the little girl said, according to Min Stora Dag.

read means "My Special Day" in Swedish, helps provide nearly 5,000 children and adolescents with critical illnesses and diseases a "special day." This "gives extra strength and happiness in a tough everyday life," according to their website.

