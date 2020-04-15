Crown Princess Victoria's dress that she wore over the weekend to record her Easter message is surprisingly similar to the one donned by British royal Kate Middleton for a virtual engagement for Easter last week.

Princess Victoria opted for a mustard long-sleeve dress by Swedish label Rodebjer 'Roma' as she filmed a special segment for Easter from her Stockholm residence. The heir apparent to the Swedish throne paired her look with a pair of chunky gold hooped earrings and a dainty evil eye necklace.

This is not the first time the 42-year-old has donned the outfit by Rodebjer. She had debuted the piece at an event for World Water Week in Stockholm in August 2019, reports Hello!

The dress is similar to a piece recently worn by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge when she sat down with her husband Prince William for a video call from their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk. For the surprise conference call with children at a Lancashire school, the 38-year-old wore a mustard puff-sleeve sweater from high-street favourite Zara, a brand she has worn on previous occasions as well. The mother-of-three paired the sweater with blue jeans.

Both the royals are known for their fashion statements and have been seen in similar pieces in the past as well. Victoria and Kate met for the first time in January 2018, during a state visit by Cambridges to Sweden, when the British royal was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

The Swedish royal recently gave her fans a sneak peek of her royal accessories collection, during a two-part documentary about the Swedish royal jewels that she recorded with mother Queen Silvia. For the special feature, the mother-daughter duo spoke about their own experiences with the precious pieces of jewellery, and Victoria revealed that even she is not allowed to wear all of the jewels of the Royal Collection, reports Royal Central.

The mother-of-two revealed that it is her father, King Carl Gustaf, who gives instructions on who can wear what. "It's part of a tradition. Who wears what at what point? There's jewellery that I think is reserved for my mother to wear. Not for me. For example the more large and "Queen-like" tiaras," the Swedish royal said.