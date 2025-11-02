A private investigator has claimed he found a set of heavy-duty tools inside rapper D4vd's Hollywood Hills mansion, describing them as items that 'belong on a farm, not in a luxury home'.

The alleged discovery comes as Los Angeles police continue to investigate the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in a Tesla registered to the artist earlier this year.

The revelation has deepened public intrigue surrounding the case, which has already attracted intense media coverage and widespread speculation on social media.

Body Found in Tesla Linked to Hollywood Hills Mansion

Authorities identified the remains discovered in the front trunk of D4vd's Tesla on 8 September 2025 as those of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager from Lake Elsinore, California.

The vehicle had reportedly been parked and unused for several months near the musician's rental property in the Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the investigation remains ongoing but has not named any suspects or filed criminal charges.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has deferred autopsy results, leaving the cause and manner of death undetermined.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, rose to prominence through viral hits and his debut album Withered. Following the discovery, he cancelled his remaining tour dates and vacated the property, which he had leased for about $20,000 (£15,200) a month.

Private Investigator's Claim: 'Heavy-Duty Tools You'd Find on a Farm'

The property's landlord, Mladen Trifunovic, reportedly hired private investigator Steve Fischer to inspect the mansion after police completed their initial search. According to the New York Post, Fischer told reporters he uncovered several heavy-duty tools still in their packaging.

'These are items you'd typically find on a farm, not in a Hollywood Hills home,' Fischer said, adding that the tools 'would serve no purpose' in a modern mansion.

He clarified that he did not use the phrase 'farm machinery' but stood by his observation that the items seemed out of place.

Fischer declined to specify what the tools were, citing the ongoing police inquiry, and made clear he was not alleging they were linked to the teenager's death.

Unverified Items Under Scrutiny

While Fischer's remarks have generated headlines, officials have not released an inventory of the items found or confirmed any connection between them and the Tesla incident.

Some reports mention additional objects such as pain medication and packaging boxes, though police have not commented on these details.

LAPD officers raided D4vd's Hollywood Hills residence linked to the abandoned Tesla on 17 September, seizing a computer and several bags of evidence, but did not disclose whether the rapper is considered a suspect.

Social Media Speculation and Public Caution

The alleged discovery has fuelled extensive debate across TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, where discussions about the case have raged for days.

While some users have speculated about the tools' possible purpose, others have urged restraint, reminding readers that no official evidence links D4vd to the teenager's death.

Authorities and journalists have repeatedly stressed that many circulating claims remain unverified, and the LAPD has encouraged the public to rely on official updates rather than social media gossip.

Police Maintain Active Inquiry

Representatives for D4vd have not commented publicly since the latest reports surfaced.

The LAPD continues to treat the case as an active investigation, reviewing materials obtained from the Hollywood Hills property and awaiting final forensic results.

Fischer has confirmed that his findings were shared with law enforcement, as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death and the nature of the items recovered from the home.