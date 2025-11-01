Julia Fox has once again pushed boundaries and provoked outrage after turning up at a Halloween event in New York dressed as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, wearing a pink suit splattered with fake blood.

The look, a direct reference to the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, sent shockwaves across social media within hours.

Images showed the actress striking poses in the outfit, styled after Jackie Kennedy's iconic pink Chanel suit, her makeup smeared and red stains dripping down the fabric to resemble blood.

The provocative costume immediately drew condemnation, particularly from members of the Kennedy family, who branded it deeply disrespectful.

Fox later defended her decision, insisting the look was 'not a costume but a statement' designed to explore themes of trauma, femininity and power. She explained that the design symbolised the tension between grace and suffering, though her explanation did little to calm the backlash.

Jackie Kennedy's Grandson Slams The Look

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, publicly condemned the actress's Halloween outfit.

Taking to social media, he labelled it 'disgusting, desperate and dangerous'. His comments, reported by Yahoo Entertainment, highlighted just how offensive the image was to the Kennedy family.

Schlossberg's reaction underscored the enduring emotional weight of the assassination, one of America's most defining and tragic moments.

Critics accused Fox of trivialising a national tragedy by turning a moment of mourning into spectacle.

In her defence, Fox said her goal was to 'weaponise image and grace' to provoke reflection on how society perceives women's pain and resilience. But her explanation failed to convince many, with commentators calling the look one of the most shocking celebrity Halloween costumes in recent memory.

Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I'm sure her late grandmother would agree. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) October 31, 2025

Who Is Julia Fox?

For those unfamiliar with her beyond her viral fashion moments, Julia Fox has built a reputation for bold artistic expression and unapologetic authenticity.

Born in Milan in 1990 and raised in New York, she worked as a designer and artist before making her acting debut in Uncut Gems (2019) alongside Adam Sandler, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Since then, she has become one of Hollywood's most distinctive figures, known for her avant-garde fashion, unfiltered interviews and willingness to discuss taboo subjects.

Her memoir, Down the Drain (2023), chronicled her turbulent upbringing and rise to fame. Fox often appears without makeup and speaks openly about the pressures of beauty and celebrity culture.

In recent interviews, she revealed she had undergone cosmetic procedures to attract men in her younger years but later expressed regret, urging women to reject unrealistic standards and speak openly about their experiences.

Public Reaction And Cultural Debate

The backlash to Fox's Halloween outfit has been fierce, dividing fans and critics over whether her choice was provocative art or pure insensitivity.

Supporters praised her as a fearless creative using fashion to challenge social norms, while detractors accused her of exploiting a family's grief and national trauma for attention.

Social media has since exploded with debate, with searches for 'Who is Julia Fox' spiking in the days following the incident.

The controversy has reignited discussions about celebrity shock culture and the blurred line between self-expression and sensationalism.

Despite the uproar, Fox remains unapologetic. Her defiant approach to art and public identity continues to spark conversation, and her blood-stained Jackie Kennedy statement has only cemented her place as one of the most provocative figures in Hollywood today.