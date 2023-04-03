If you're someone who can't picture a day without your mobile phone, here's how you can get rid of your phone addiction. Phone addiction alludes to the obsessive use of a mobile phone. Mobile phones have come a long way since the introduction of feature phones. Newfangled smartphones have unsurprisingly become an inseparable part of our modern life.

Users depend on their smartphones for multiple functions aside from staying in touch with friends and family members. There are a whopping 3.8 billion smartphone users globally, who receive 427 per cent more notifications and messages than they did ten years ago. This piece of information was shared by Addiction Center and published by Virgin Mobile.

Oh my god! Phone Addiction 😢 pic.twitter.com/ce56juD2YD — FUNSOOR (@vibebro13) April 2, 2023

Notably, these users send 278 per cent more texts, according to the research. The skyrocketing popularity of mobile phones can be attributed to the cutthroat competition among tech giants to make more advanced smartphones. A GlobalStats report confirmed that Apple recently dethroned Samsung as the most popular smartphone brand. While the rise in phone use seems inevitable, it can cause concern and have negative consequences.

Impact of mobile phone addiction

According to Dscout, mobile phone users touch their phones 2,617 times every day. A separate report from RescueTime suggests a typical mobile phone user spends 3 hours and 15 minutes on their phone every day. Moreover, fifty per cent of all phone pickups happen within just three minutes of the previous one, according to the RescueTime report. As expected, the impact of this usage is shocking.

Mobile phone addiction reduces the quality of conversations.

It harms problem-solving and short-term memory, according to the National Library of Medicine.

It adversely impacts our sleep patterns.

It promotes negativity and distress. A short report by Tracy Dennis-Tiwary suggests it lowers emotional recovery in children.

Mobile addiction also causes obesity, as per a Science Daily report.

Regrettably, getting rid of mobile phone addiction isn't as simple as putting the device down and walking away. Nevertheless, here are some proven ways help you break your cell phone addiction.

Admitting you're addicted to your phone

Accepting that there is a problem is the first step in managing mobile phone addiction. Smartphone addiction (a.k.a. nomophobia) is basically the fear of not having access to a mobile phone. It is usually a result of internet addiction disorder or internet overuse problems, according to HelpGuide. A person addicted to a mobile phone feels restless or anxious when separated from their phone. So, it is imperative for us to learn to keep our phone usage in alignment with our lives.

Set aside your cell phone for a day/week

People who are trying to get rid of their phone addiction usually resort to this approach. The process involves choosing a day each week to set your phone aside. This approach was first discussed by author Tammy Strobel nearly ten years ago.

However, adopting this approach could get more challenging with leading smartphone manufacturers planning to add more useful features to their future smartphones. In fact, it doesn't come as a surprise that Samsung recently won the prestigious Most Admired Company title in Korea for the 12th consecutive year.

Track your phone usage

You can increase your awareness about your phone addiction by monitoring your cell phone. For instance, you can add the number of times you check your phone per hour. Alternatively, you can download apps like Checky, QualityTime, and App Off Timer to track your cell phone use. This shred of information will enable you to set a goal on how many times in a day or per hour you will check your phone.

Likewise, you can limit your cell phone use to specific times of the day. Also, you can set an alarm on your phone to notify you as soon as you reach the maximum time. You can write your plans down to make them more concrete. Also, make sure you keep track of which goals you're still working on and ones you've already met.

Avoid charging your phone near your bed

One of the best ways to deal with phone addiction is to stop charging your phone in the bedroom. This way you can minimise the negative effects of phone addiction such as hindered communication and poor sleep. Moreover, this will protect you from the radiation mobile phones emit while charging. A report by Electrical Safety First urges people to avoid charging their phones under their pillow or on their bed while they sleep as the handsets could cause a fire.

Reward yourself for spending less time on your phone

Known as positive self-reinforcement, this concept comes in handy for teaching people positive behaviors with the help of a reward system. For instance, you can treat yourself to your favourite snack, or an activity if you achieve your cell phone use goal for a day. However, do not completely eliminate your cell phone use since this could be extremely anxiety-provoking.

Change your phone's settings

There are settings on your phone that notify you when you get a message on social media or get an email. Turning off these settings will minimise the number of times your phone vibrates or goes off. You can try out other settings that make using phones less engaging. Also, you can resort to using a pay-as-you-go plan. As a result, you will have to pay for the number of minutes you use. It will disable your phone as soon as you reach the maximum amount of minutes. As a last resort, you can seek professional help to manage your phone addiction.

The best way to combat your phone addiction is to put it in black & white mode.



All those colors designed to hook your brain lose their power.



Try it and thank me later. — Takezo - Sword Of Clarity (@takezopure) April 1, 2023

Conclusion

There are multiple ways to handle mobile phone addiction, which usually has a major negative impact on an individual's life. Admitting the issue is the first step towards reducing your phone usage and managing your phone addiction. Aside from this, setting goals and limits play a vital role in minimising your dependency on your phone.

Furthermore, you can turn off notifications, use phone usage tracking apps, meditate, and deviate your focus on in-person contacts to deal with phone addiction. Lastly, you can get professional help to eliminate your mobile phone addiction.